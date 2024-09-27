season 7 of My Hero Academia It continues with its broadcast thanks to the Bones studio, which continues to adapt the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi. So it is convenient to know when chapter 19 will be released. All the heroes are giving their best effort.

The nineteenth episode of season 7 of My Hero Academia It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can see it, so you don’t miss the toughest confrontations between the heroes and villains of the series. Each side is doing their best in this big fight.

The battle is intensifying. All For One, despite the heroes’ incessant attacks, managed to escape and caused as much damage as possible. His goal is to meet with Tomura Shigaraki who faces Izuku Midoriya. But it seems that someone is willing to stop him at any cost. And meanwhile Endeavor is about to face Dabi, his son, who wants to destroy everything in his path. A dramatic moment is about to begin.

My Hero Academia, season 7: when does episode 19 premiere?

Via the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia The announcement came that the nineteenth episode of season 7 of the anime will air on Saturday, September 28, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and more regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and apparently this new wave will have 21. The next episode has the title of ‘I Am Here’and still lacks a name in Latin Spanish.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 19: what time does it premiere

Generally, anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan, a few hours apart. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 3:30 am according to central Mexico time.

The schedules for other countries with due adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 4:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

My Hero Academia, season 7: where you can watch episode 19

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia It can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the most important exclusives on this platform that correspond to the spring season and continues in the summer of 2024.

What is My Hero Academia about?

In the world of My Hero Academia 80% of the world’s population has unusual, and in some cases, super powerful Quirks or special gifts. The plot takes place in Japan in the not-too-distant future. There is no shortage of those who take advantage of their abilities for evil, and this is how heroes emerge to confront these villains. This is why the fight between good and evil never stops.

It is among those who lack a Quirk that there is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero but not having a gift of his own ended up settling for it. But when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain, he decides to save him and risks his own life. Your heroic and selfless action is noticed by someone very special.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and to Deku’s surprise he asks him to be his successor. Thus begins a shocking story!

While the television anime continues, the fourth film already has a release date for Latin America, and the voting to choose the most popular hero suffers some problems.

