Season 7 of My Hero Academia continues to be broadcast thanks to the studio Bones, which continues to adapt the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi. So it is worth knowing when its 17th chapter will be released. The villains of the past are the heroes of the present.

The seventeenth chapter of season 7 of My Hero Academia It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss the all-out battle between heroes and villains with great doses of action and drama.

When all seemed lost for the heroes, those who were once villains now lend their aid. La Brava, Gentle Criminal, and Lady Nagant use their Quirks and experience to thwart the plans of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. Even classmates from other hero schools enter the scene. But will it be enough to defeat them? Meanwhile, Izuku Midoriya continues to face Shigaraki in a deadly duel.

My Hero Academia Season 7: When is episode 17 coming out?

Via the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia The announcement has arrived that the seventeenth episode of season 7 of the anime will be released on Saturday, September 14, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and it seems that this new wave will have 21. The next episode is titled ‘Hopes’and still lacks a name in Latin Spanish.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 17: what time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 3:30 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 4:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

My Hero Academia Season 7: Where to Watch Episode 17

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the most important exclusives of this platform that corresponds to the spring season and continues in the summer of 2024.

What is My Hero Academia about?

In the world of My Hero Academia 80% of the world’s population has Quirks or unusual special gifts, and in some cases, super powerful. The plot takes place in Japan in the not-too-distant future. There is no shortage of those who take advantage of their abilities for evil, and this is how heroes arise to confront these villains. This is why the fight between good and evil never stops.

Among those who lack a Quirk is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero, but not having an ability of his own, he ended up settling for it. But when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain, he decides to save him and risks his own life. His heroic and selfless action is noticed by someone very special.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and, to Deku’s surprise, asks him to be his successor. And so begins a shocking story!

To celebrate the duel between Midoriya and Shigaraki, the creator of the series drew a special illustration, and also dedicated another one to the newest film in the franchise.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.