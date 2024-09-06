Season 7 of My Hero Academia continues to air thanks to studio Bones, which continues to adapt Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga. So it’s worth knowing when chapter 16 will be released. The villains are now fighting back.

The sixteenth chapter of season 7 of My Hero Academia It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss the bloody battle between heroes and villains that continues to provide great emotions.

The worst scenario became reality and Kurogiri woke up to fulfill All For One’s orders. So he activated his ability to start transporting the worst villains in the series, such as Dabi and Himiko Toga, who with their powers promise to cause a terrible disaster. And as things get worse, Izuku Midoriya will show a new Quirk that he has inherited to face Tomura Shigaraki who seems unstoppable.

We Recommend: My Hero Academia: Fraudulent votes reported in the voting to choose the best hero of the series.

My Hero Academia Season 7: When is Episode 16 coming out?

Via the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia The announcement has arrived that the sixteenth episode of season 7 of the anime will be released on Saturday, September 7, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and it seems that this new wave will have 21. The next episode is titled ‘The Chain Thus Far’and still lacks a name in Latin Spanish.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 16: what time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 3:30 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 4:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

Fountain: Bones.

To find out more about what season 7 of the anime has to offer, My Hero Academia It is best to visit your website through this link.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Where to Watch Episode 16

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the most important exclusives of this platform that corresponds to the spring season and continues in the summer of 2024.

Fountain: Bones.

What is My Hero Academia about?

In the world of My Hero Academia 80% of the world’s population has Quirks or unusual special gifts, and in some cases, super powerful. The plot takes place in Japan in the not-too-distant future. There is no shortage of those who take advantage of their abilities for evil, and this is how heroes arise to face these villains. This is why the fight between good and evil never stops.

Among those who lack a Quirk is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero, but without an ability of his own, he ended up settling for it. But when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain, he decides to save him, risking his own life. His heroic and selfless action is noticed by someone very special.

Fountain: Bones.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and, to Deku’s surprise, asks him to be his successor. And so begins a shocking story!

To celebrate the duel between Midoriya and Shigaraki, the creator of the series drew a special illustration, and with the outcome of this it is clear that the end of an era of the shounen genre has arrived.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.