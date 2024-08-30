Season 7 of My Hero Academia continues to air thanks to studio Bones, which continues to adapt the original manga from Kohei Horikoshi. So it’s worth knowing when chapter 15 will be released. Shoji and Koda face a huge challenge!

The fifteenth chapter of season 7 of My Hero Academia It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss the all-out battle between heroes and villains that continues to provide great emotions.

Mezo Shoji and Koji Koda, two of the young heroes of UA Academy, fight the battle of their lives. All to stop not only Spinner, who has new abilities, but also an angry mob of people with Quirks that have been scorned and mistreated over the years.

Meanwhile, Shoto Todoroki must face Dabi again, who has regained his strength and threatens to destroy everything around him.

My Hero Academia Season 7: When is Episode 15 coming out?

Via the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia The announcement has arrived that the fifteenth episode of season 7 of the anime will be released on Saturday, August 31, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and it seems that this new wave will have 21. The next episode is titled ‘Butterfly Effect’and still lacks a name in Latin Spanish.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 15: what time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 3:30 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 4:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

To learn more about what season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime offers, it is best to visit their website through this link.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Where to Watch Episode 15

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the most important exclusives of this platform that corresponds to the spring season and continues in the summer of 2024.

What is My Hero Academia about?

In the world of My Hero Academia 80% of the world’s population has Quirks or unusual special gifts, and in some cases, super powerful. The plot takes place in Japan in the not-too-distant future. There is no shortage of those who take advantage of their abilities for evil, and this is how heroes emerge to face these villains. This is why the fight between good and evil never stops.

Among those who lack a Quirk is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero, but without an ability of his own, he ended up settling for it. But when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain, he decides to save him, risking his own life. His heroic and selfless action is noticed by someone very special.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and, to Deku’s surprise, asks him to be his successor. And so begins a shocking story!

While the anime is still running, the manga has already ended and to mark the end of the series, there is a vote to choose the most popular hero. Horikoshi, for his part, continues to promote the animated television adaptation as well as his latest film.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer.