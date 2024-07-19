Season 7 of My Hero Academia is still on the air thanks to the Bones studio, which continues with the adaptation of the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi. So it is worth knowing when its chapter 11 will be released, since the battles do not give the heroes a break.

The eleventh chapter of season 7 of My Hero Academia It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss the clash between heroes and villains that is about to begin.

While Izuku Midoriya flies at full speed to where Tomura Shigaraki is, the latter has Katsuki Bakugo at his mercy. No matter how hard the heroes try, they have not been able to completely contain this villain. Although his ability to disintegrate things is repressed, he is still tremendously dangerous. Thank goodness the Big Three of UA Academy will spring into action to fight.

My Hero Academia Season 7: When is Episode 11 coming out?

Via the official My Hero Academia Twitter account, the announcement came that the eleventh episode of season 7 of the anime will be released on Saturday, July 20, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and it seems that this new wave will have 21. The next episode is titled ‘Light Fades To Rain’and it still has no name in Latin Spanish.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 11: what time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 3:30 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 4:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

To find out more about what season 7 of the anime has to offer, My Hero Academia It is best to visit your website through this link.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Where to Watch Episode 11

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the most important exclusives of this video-on-demand service that corresponds to the spring season and continues into the summer of 2024.

What is My Hero Academia about?

In the world of My Hero Academia 80% of the population now has Quirks or special abilities that border on the superhuman. The plot takes place in Japan in the not-too-distant future. There is no shortage of those who take advantage of their gifts to commit crimes, and this is how the need for heroes to appear to fight them arises. This is a conflict that does not seem to have an end.

Among those who lack a Quirk is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero, but without an ability of his own, he ended up settling for it. But when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain, he decides to save him, risking his own life. His heroic and selfless action is noticed by someone very special.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and, to Deku’s surprise, asks him to be his successor. And so begins a shocking story!

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.