Season 7 of My Hero Academia is still on the air thanks to the Bones studio, which continues with the adaptation of the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi. So it is worth knowing when its 10th chapter will be released, since the battles do not give the heroes a break.

The tenth chapter of season 7 of My Hero Academia It comes out next week and we’ll tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss the clash between heroes and villains that is about to begin.

Endeavor, along with Hawks and the young heroes of UA Academy, are facing All For One. At the beginning it seemed that things would not be so bad. Unfortunately, this villain not only fights with the many Quirks he has but also psychologically. So now he has Shoto Todoroki’s father on the ropes, and all because of the guilt that overwhelms him for what he did to Dabi.

My Hero Academia Season 7: When is Episode 10 coming out?

Via the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia The announcement has arrived that the tenth episode of season 7 of the anime will be released on Saturday, July 13, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and it seems that this new wave of episodes will have 21. On this occasion, the delay in the broadcast is due to the holding of a musical event in Japan. The next episode is titled ‘Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!’.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 10: what time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 6:30 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 6:30 am

Costa Rica: 6:30 am

Nicaragua: 6:30 am

Honduras: 6:30 am

Guatemala: 6:30 am

Peru: 7:30 am

Ecuador: 7:30 am

Colombia: 7:30 am

Panama: 7:30 am

Venezuela: 7:30 am

Dominican Republic: 8:30 am

Puerto Rico: 8:30 am

Paraguay: 8:30 am

Bolivia: 8:30 am

Cuba: 8:30 am

To find out more about what season 7 of the anime has to offer, My Hero Academia It is best to visit your website through this link.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Where to Watch Episode 10

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the most important exclusives of this video-on-demand service that began in spring and will end in summer 2024.

What is My Hero Academia about?

In the world of My Hero Academia 80% of the population now has Quirks or special abilities that border on the superhuman. The plot takes place in the future, but not as far away as one might think. There is no shortage of those who use their gifts for evil, and thus the need for heroes to fight them arises. This is a conflict that has no end in sight.

Among those who lack a Quirk is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero, but not having an ability of his own, he ended up settling for it. But when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain, he saves him by risking his own life. His heroic and selfless action does not go unnoticed.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and, to Deku’s surprise, asks him to be his successor. And so begins a shocking story!

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.