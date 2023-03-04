Started last 1st October, MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 6 is now getting more and more into the heart of the saga Black Hero Arc. TOHO Animation recently wanted to delight viewers by bringing online a brand new promotional video of the season currently underway, dedicated precisely to the climax of this narrative arc.

MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 6 is available for simulcast viewing through the streaming platform Crunchyrollwhile to see it dubbed in Italian it will certainly be necessary to wait for its arrival on Italy 2.

The manga is instead being published in our area thanks to Star Comicswhich introduces the story thus:

In a world where being superheroes is the norm, being born without particular powers is equivalent to a real disgrace! Izuku Midoriya will have to do everything to obtain a superpower, and although the undertaking seems impossible, someone will end up noticing his abilities… It all started with the news of the birth of a “bright child”, and since then the Earth has been populated by “Heroes”, leading to a global rearrangement of every aspect of life… What will school be like in such a world?!

Source: TOHO Animation Street Anime News Network