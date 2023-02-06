With each episode that is released in relation to My Hero Academia, it is increasingly noticeable that the end of the work is near, and that is due to the level of great battles that are being handled for the fans. And now, the most recent season of the animation reveals secrets of the characters that until recently were a complete enigma to some.

In the most recent episode Deku met with previous users of the power of One For All. In fact, the protagonist of the work was able to come to an agreement on how to inherit the will of the greatest hero of all time. However, this type of inheritance is something that has been kept secret, and that itself has begun to be disclosed.

In episode 131 he reveals to us that All Might’sHe realizes that he can’t keep this secret much longer. I also wanted to avoid Deku tell someone because it would put him and others around him in danger. However, she has noticed the boy’s growth so she tells hawks and Best Jeanistand then arrive at Endeavor.

After all this, at the end of the episode we are told that Deku he has left the academy to strike out on his own in search of some prisoners who have not yet returned to their cells. In turn, he confesses by a letter to his companions the secret that he had with all maymaking it known that it is now his duty to fight on his own.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: With each passing episode, more criticism is placed on the heroes, and it is time for the franchise to say goodbye, this so as not to fill up like many other series do. We’ll see how the story ends in a few more years.