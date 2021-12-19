If the manga of MY HERO ACADEMIA starts towards its conclusion, the anime still lacks a piece of road to be able to catch up. During the course of the JUMP Festa ’22 we talked about the Season 6, revealing to viewers that this will begin airing in Japan in the fall schedule of 2022.

And what better way to break the big news than to accompany it with a new trailer?

As revealed in the announcement, this new animated season will narrate the part of the story “Paranormal Liberation War”Proposed by the original manga.

You too can't wait to resume the adventures of Deku and companions in animated form?

Source: JUMP Festa ’22 Street Anime News Network