The sixth season of My Hero Academia is getting ready to wrap up, and a new trailer has been released to give fans their first look at the final of the season 6. the anime of My Hero Academia officially started the Final Act of the original story of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga with the last episodes of the season 6 who adapted the Black Hero arcDeku and the rest of the characters have been through some of their toughest tests after the fight against Tomura Shigaraki and the Paranormal Release in the first half of season 6 last year.

The season 6 of My Hero Academia will premiere its final episode this winter, which means that we will close the events of Dark Deku’s tragic arc and prepare for the grand finale events that are unfolding in the manga. The end of the season 6 of My Hero Academia preview some moments of recovery for All Might, Deku and the other heroes before their next fights against the villains, and you can check out the trailer below:

The end of the season 6 of My Hero Academia its titled no one is an islandand Deku narrates the events of the ending as follows:

“After I returned to UA, I took a new oath with my friends from Class A. We swore to take back what we had lost. That’s how it is. We would all move together and get those smiles back.”

The advance of the season 6 of My Hero Academia suggests that there’s still a long way to go for the heroes, as not only are Deku and Class 1-A recovering for the next step, but All Might has been dealing with a major crisis.

After failing to help Deku in the last arc of My Hero Academia, All Might has been struggling with his place in this world of heroes that is falling apart. It seems that after Hero Killer Stain’s escape from Tartarus Prison, he has been waiting patiently for his next move. With his desire to kill All Might, this upcoming matchup is even more intriguing. Now we just need to see how the season 6 of My Hero Academia It will conclude all this in its end.

Via: comic book