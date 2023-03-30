The final episode of the sixth season of My Hero Academia aired over the weekend and certainly brought an emotional close to the season’s story arc. In No Man Is an IslandIzuku Midoriya finally returns home to UA Academy, while All Might tries to find renewed motivation for his fair fight, as a way to get to Deku before the mission to gain the power of All For One consumes him.

There wasn’t a big battle in the season 6 finale of My Hero Academiabut the emotional reconnections, new alliances, and ultimate declarations of purpose before the final battle unfolds were certainly enough to earn some of the best ratings in anime.

season 6 of My Hero Academia got the highest rating on Filmarks, the largest review website in Japan. The “4.4” rating of the season 6 surpassed the “4.3” ratings from Seasons 5, 4, 3, and 2, as well as the “4.2” rating from Season 1. Not surprisingly, the season 6 of My Hero Academia may be the highest rated of all, after all, it is the season where a real war between the heroes and the League of Villains finally unfolds.

The first half of the season kept fans on the edge of their seats, and the second half, though slower, was still pretty deep and intense with its mental/emotional aftermath of Total War. The highlights of the season 6 also included finally explaining One For All’s full power and origins, seeing Class 1-A unite as the next generation of true heroes, seeing the stakes rise when All For One escapes from prison in his original body ( and a new army of the worst villains), Shiagraki becomes the doomsday threat hanging over the planet, and Japan’s entire pro hero system collapses.

Even some key new characters (Lady Nagant) and returning characters (Hero Assassin Stain) had a crucial impact on the season and the fans. More than anything, we saw Izuku Midoriya finally take his rightful place as the “chosen” hero of this story, as he battled his nemesis Shigaraki and then severed ties with his friends in UA to protect everyone from All For One’s next attack. .

“Dark Deku” was way above the always-crying boy Izuku used to be, and having the central hero aligned with the cause cemented the central story of this series like never before. The last round of the battle always looks quite exciting. The season 6 of My Hero Academia is now available on the streaming platform: crunchyroll and hulu. Season 7 is already in production.

Via: comic book