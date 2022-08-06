From August 5 to 7 Crunchyroll do the Crunchyroll Expo 2022 and from there he announced that the sixth season of My Hero Academia will arrive in your catalog. This is how fans of this anime of bones You will enjoy this part of history.

The new episodes will show the confrontation of the League of Villainsnow called Paranormal Liberation Frontagainst both professional and student heroes.

This front is the result of the merger between the league and the previously called Super Power Liberation Army. That is why it now has thousands of members and they are a severe challenge to the established order.

So even Izuku Midoriya and his colleagues from the Class 1-A of the UA Academy They are called to battle. It is the part that in the manga is known as war-arc either war bowa. A lot of things will happen in these episodes.

Font: bones.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is one of the most anticipated releases of the fall in Crunchyroll. There will be quite a strong competition against other series.

That is the case of the last arc of bleach, returning after a long absence. also returns Mob Psycho 100 and as if that were not enough, debut chainsaw man. There will be a lot of fun for fans of Japanese animation in a few months.

When will the sixth season of My Hero Academia come out on Crunchyroll?

The premiere of the sixth season of My Hero Academia is confirmed for October 1st, so it should arrive in Crunchyroll on the same date or very shortly thereafter. Not for nothing the company has simulcast or near-simultaneous broadcast from Japan.

To promote this new installment, this video on demand service published a preview. It’s the one that was available a few weeks ago but now has Spanish subtitles.

Font: bones.

In this new installment, several heroes whose popularity is at the top will return to battle, such as endeavor, hawks Y Mirko. While the next episodes arrive they are available on Crunchyroll two new OVAs of the series.

One of them is Hero League Baseballwhere the heroes participate in a baseball game, and the other is Laugh! As If You Were In Hell!where endeavor faces a very crazy and artistic villain.

In addition to My Hero Academia we have more anime information in EarthGamer.