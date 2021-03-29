My hero academia began a new stage in the anime with his season 5, which arrived on March 27.

This new arc will introduce us to another phase of training within the UA and the members of class 1A will have to measure their forces against their companions of class 1B.

If you are a fan of My hero academia you will not want to miss the opportunity to see more adventures of Midoriya and her companions, so below we tell you where you can see her to catch up.

Midoriya and his teammates already have a few more battles to spare in the manga, but if you’re an anime fan, you probably haven’t seen much of what they went through.

The season 5 made its on-screen debut a few days ago, although there is still some confusion from some fans about where to watch it.

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 5

Despite the fact that the first seasons were withdrawn from Crunchyroll, the new episodes will be available through this platform, and in fact, you can already see the first episode.

This is by name ‘Everyone to action! Class 1-A ‘, and serves as an introduction to what we will see later.

Of course, it is not the only legal option available to the public, since Funimation will also have the My Hero Academia season 5 available within its catalog.

As you can see, initially the chapters will be subtitled, but later they will have Spanish dubbing, although they did not reveal exactly when.

If you are a fan of My hero academiaYou can’t miss this new arc, because the later chapters will get very intense, let alone the following seasons.

