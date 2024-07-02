My Hero Academia It is one of the most popular hero shonen, the manga has ended, but an epilogue that will last another month is still in publication. The last chapter focused on the Todoroki family and it seems that after a terrible story, one of the villains could rest better after the fierce battles.

Chapter 426 of the manga My Hero Academia —which corresponds to its epilogue—was titled The Infernal Todoroki Family, Finale. And he let us see how all the characters of the family went to see Toya who is in her last moments, According to the doctors, his father nevertheless tells him that he is determined to make the most of his time.

Now that Endeavour is gone, the father makes it his mission to go see him every day. Although the family was reunited, not all of the siblings wish to maintain contact with their parents after everything that happened, although they acknowledge that there is merit in their actions.

Shoto tries to get closer to Dabi who barely has the energy to breathe. The boys agree on their favorite food: soba noodlesAfter all this, it seems that both are at peace and recognize their bond. The Todoroki brothers could leave hatred behind and this would illuminate the path that lies ahead for them. A bittersweet ending, no doubt.

Source: Shuēisha

Things will become very clear for our heroes of My Hero Academia. Let’s hope we hear more about Deku and Ochako.

What did My Hero Academia end with?

Izuku Midoriya, with the help of Bakugo, manages to deal the final blow to All For One. In a scene full of light in the middle of the sky, he has to say goodbye to Tomura Shigaraki, whom he is unable to save. For his part, the original villain must face his past before disappearing with Shigaraki. Deku regrets a lot, but the world applauds his victory.

After that, the different heroes have different things to fix, from their gifts to family issues. If you want to read the work legally and for free, You can access the latest issue translated and edited by Manga Plus, check it out here.

The epilogue of My Academia will end the story of Kohēi Horikoshi on August 5, 2024.

