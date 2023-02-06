While the arc that is about to start of the anime of My Hero Academia It is called by many as Dark Hero Arc (Dark Hero Arc), in Japan it has another name and it is Villain Hunt (Villain Hunt).

However, a new update about it revealed its true title at once. At least for Japanese lands and it is The Black Hero Arc” (黒いヒーロー編). This is how Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will handle it.

Of course, this is only in relation to the country of the Rising Sun. VIZ Media, which is the publisher that handles manga abroad and in English, often uses different names.

The terms The Black Hero Arc and the Dark Hero Arc, which some refer to as the ‘Dark Deku Arc’ imply almost the same thing.

In this part of the story, Deku decides to get away from his UA Academy classmates to prevent them from being hurt.

This is how Izuku Midoriya in the Dark Hero Arc of My Hero Academia decides to focus on fighting alone, more like a vigilante than a traditional hero. In this way he will face villain after villain while waiting to find Tomura Shigaraki and All For One.

It is from this stage that the final stretch of the manga begins, which should have ended last year. However, Horikoshi was unable to do it and is now determined to end in 2023.

This week’s Jump confirms that the arc usually referred to as “Villain Hunt” is actually titled “The Black Hero Arc” (黒いヒーロー編)! Nice to finally have an official name for it —Rukasu (@RukasuMHA) February 1, 2023

How long is the My Hero Academia Dark Hero or The Black Hero Arc?

Inside the manga My Hero Academia The Dark Hero or The Black Hero Arc covers only 22 chapters, from 307 to 328. It doesn’t seem like much and we will have to see how much of it the Bones studio will take advantage of for the anime.

Those who read this part of the story and watch the anime will know how likely it is that this arc can be adapted in the remaining episodes of the sixth season. Officially, it will start with episode 132, ‘Full Power!!’.

The premiere of said episode will be on February 11, 2023. One of the videos that accompany this note gives a preview of what can be expected from this arc, which shows us a Deku with a great responsibility on his shoulders.

But when he decided to become the heir to One For All, which All Might passed down to him, he knew things would not be easy. Again he must prove that he is worthy of this gift.

In addition to My Hero Academia We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer.