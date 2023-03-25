We are only a few hours away from the end of Season 6 of the anime of My Hero Academiaand due to the above, the official Twitter account shared a message with images of the last episode.

This is the 25th of this installment and the 138th of the entire series in general. His name in Japanese is ‘Tsunagaru Tsunagaru’ and in English it will have the title of ‘No Man Is an Island’. At the moment the name of its version in Latin Spanish is not available.

From what can be seen in the screenshots that we bring you, Izuku Midoriya is finally in the relative safety that the UA Academy represents, and he is also surrounded by his classmates from Class 1-A.

This is what can be seen in most of the images. But in one of them appears All Might, better known today as Toshinori Yagi. He is in a scene where the sky is gray and the rain is falling next to his statue.

Fountain: Bones.

In one of his hands he holds what appears to be the hero uniform mask of his pupil and successor, Deku. If you watched the previous episode of Season 6 of the anime of My Hero Academia they will know that there is someone who is very close to him.

It is none other than Stain, the Hero Killer. What does this villain want with the ancient Symbol of Peace? It will only be possible to know when the last episode has its premiere, which will happen on March 25.

Who is Stain within My Hero Academia?

Stain, who will apparently be present in the last episode of Season 6 of My Hero Academiais a former vigilante but is now best known for having eliminated several professional heroes.

It is because of the above that he got the sinister name of the Hero Killer. He is the main rival to beat in one of the past arcs of the manga and anime. Despite the aforementioned, Stain is far from being a soulless and heartless thug.

Fountain: Bones.

He always follows a code of honor and never attacks the hero he deems worthy of the title. That’s the reason why he respects All Might a lot and didn’t want to harm Izuku Midoriya.

At least in his eyes he is already a worthy defender of justice and he only faced him forced by circumstances. The downside is that his way of thinking is relentless, making it hard to reason with him. Let’s see what happens with Stain in the final episode of the series.

