The first half of the sixth season of the anime My Hero Academia came to an end, and in view of that it was necessary for him to change his opening theme. That’s what happened with the newest episode, ‘A veritable hell’.

It is the 14th of the current season and the 127th of the entire animated adaptation. The title of the song is ‘Bokura no’, which is played by the band Eve. Like the anime itself, the animation that accompanies the music is the work of Bones.

Something that appears is the dark side of Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku. It is just a preview of what can be seen in the next episodes and it will be the way in which this hero will be able to deal with what happened.

Tomura Shigaraki and his allies dealt a heavy blow to the heroes and their credibility. There are many deaths and injuries not only among them but also among the civilian population. These are things that Deku must take into account.

Font: Bones.

In the new opening of My Hero Academia the appearance of an important character can be seen in the second half of the sixth season. She is Lady Nagant, a villain who is specialized in long range attacks.

Not for nothing is she a sniper with deadly aim. We don’t want to say more about her, as it is worth knowing more about her past and how she fits into the hero society; it is something very interesting.

Where can you watch the My Hero Academia anime?

The best service to enjoy anime from My Hero Academia it’s Crunchyroll. This video-on-demand platform, after its merger with Funimation, has all the episodes of the first five seasons.

The same can be said of those corresponding to the sixth, which is the most current. The OVAs that have come out so far are also available on this service. That is, extra episodes that have self-contained stories.

In the case of movies things are more complicated. Not all of the ones that have come out are available on video-on-demand platforms. It is to be imagined that in the future they will become so.

Regarding the new opening of My Hero AcademyIt is normal for this to change every certain number of episodes. It almost always involves the participation of different artists but they are among the most popular and well-known in Japan.

In addition to My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.