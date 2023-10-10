













The first illustration features active and retired professional heroes, such as All Might, Hawks, Endeavor and Mirko.

Regarding the second illustration, you can see the villains of the series, such as Dabi, Tomura Shigaraki and Himiko Toga. Everyone is ready for action.

According to those responsible for the account, the idea is to promote My Hero Academia before the release of its seventh season as well as its next animated film.

Likewise, these new images are the basis for products based on the series.

Some of the designs are not in line with what has happened in recent times with the series and even the anime. For example, Hawks’ wings are complete and functional, which they are not.

You just have to remember the pitiful state Dabi left them in. But many fans prefer to see Hawks and other characters from My Hero Academia in the best way possible.

At the moment it is not known when the anime will return to television but everything seems to indicate that it will be sometime next year.

What can be debated is whether the seventh season will be the last, and that the manga still continues at the hands of its creator.

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, wants to finish the manga this year. The series is in its final stretch but no one knows how much of the story is left.

The one that does not depend on the outcome is the animated film, and all because the plots of the films are usually handled as something separate.

Although they can be connected in certain parts with the television anime with the manga, not so much. That gives them a little more independence.

