My Hero Academia is close to finishing its manga installment, however it seems that we still have many shocking surprises ahead. In principle, there is the lifting of Deku with a facet of a hero very different from how we knew him, since now we know him in a Dark mode that will try to face the upcoming obstacles alone.

In the previous episodes, My Hero Academia revealed the truth behind One For All’s power, and introduced us to a Deku who lit up from the polyphony of information important that the other users of the quirk gave him. However, no one expected our protagonist to go to the dark side and now appear in the Dark version of him. This lIt will lead to a confrontation with Class 1-A who doesn’t think the same way.

Although, the Dark version is not something malevolent —despite the fact that the hero is making mental and physical sacrifices—; it simply implies that the protagonist wants to shuffle and overcome the dangerous obstacles on his own account, backed by all the power he has garnered for a long time. Making the decision to be a lone hero, he left the Academy without telling anyone, however, this did not go unnoticed by class 1-A of My Hero Academia.

the class of My Hero Academia has an impressive sense of brotherhood, so much so that they will implement it, even if Deku doesn’t want to, they’re going to try to get him back to school so he doesn’t have to face the villains alone. However, with all the power Midoriya has at the moment, will his teammates be able to defeat him? We will find out soon.

Other lonely heroes

Among the best-known lone heroes we find Batman, the Dark Knight and Shinichi Izumi from Kiseijuu: Sei no Kakuritsu [Parasyte]. They all have the same Dark Deku will of My Hero Academia; They consider that they are exposing their loved ones to danger and therefore prefer to bear a sinister fate alone.

