both girls from My Hero Academia They reminisced about their past while Himiko always sought acceptance and suffered multiple rejections, Ochaco remained firm and accessed new spaces that allowed her to meet more people.

The girls fought and among the blood from the stab wound that Ochaco received from Togathe villain and the heroine were finally able to speak simply as people who have lived different realities.

Because of this, Ochaco was able to see Toga in a more compassionate way, and after violating herself by accepting her feelings for Izuku, the villain also talked about her romantic past.

Source: Studio Bones

Both girls had a moment of open conversation and Ochaco managed to reach Toga’s heart towards the end of the episode My Hero AcademiaAlthough both are in trouble as they are on the edge, an indissoluble connection has been born.

Again the shonen work shows us that the power of friendship is its essence and that empathy along with the courage to face different perspectives is very important to be able to do good, just as heroes do.

Let’s see what both characters will do now that they are on the edge.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

All seasons are available on Crunchyroll.

Currently the animated series by Studio Bones has 137 chapters.

