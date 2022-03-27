One of the most anticipated premieres in the world of anime in 2022 is the sixth season of My Hero Academia. The information about it is not very abundant, but recently there was an update.

This came from part of the account in Twitter official, @heroaca_anime. What appears is the cover of the script of the new episodes and it was also revealed that the recording of the voices has begun. That is good news for everyone.

The message is in Japanese, but it has already been translated. This says ‘the voice acting of the sixth season has already started’.

To the above, add ‘Season 6 will feature a battle on a larger scale than drawn before. Stay tuned for performances from the cast when the show airs this fall..

The mention of a great fight refers to the clash of heroes against villains that will define the future of the series.

It also reconfirms the premiere window for the sixth season of My Hero Academia. It will be released in the fall, so you have to be patient.

It is likely that bonesthe studio in charge, has more projects to get involved with before said season.

Although it cannot be ruled out that he needs extra time to animate the new episodes. The action scenes of what is coming will have to be very detailed and complex.

My Hero Academia will have its biggest battle in the sixth season

The clash between heroes and villains of the sixth season is something that must be taken care of very well. All due to the challenge it represents Tomura Shigarakiwho now leads the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Things will get very complicated, to the point that there will be great sacrifices, and incidentally, irremediable losses. Luckily no new movie in the series is announced, so bones you will be able to concentrate all your efforts on the anime.

The way things are going it is possible that the manga of My Hero Academia be fully adapted. At least that is what the way of proceeding of the committee behind the anime suggests.

The fact is that 2022 is not only important for the series for the sixth season. The creator of the original manga, Kohei Horikoshialready announced that in this same year the manga should end.

At least that is what he wants to do and we will see if he succeeds. Everything is rushing into history.

