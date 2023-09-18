













My Hero Academia reveals a new OVA for October 2023 | TierraGamer









According to what has been shared, it will be released first in Japanese cinemas starting on October 20 and will remain on air for only one week. Likewise, it will be accompanied by one of the episodes of the television anime.

This episode is ‘Deku Vs. Class A’which is the 23rd of the sixth season of the anime My Hero Academia, and the 136th in the complete series. It does not yet have a TV broadcast date but a description is available.

We recommend: My Hero Academia is back in Fortnite with Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido.

It is apparently centered on Mirio Togata, one of the main members of the group called the Big Three.

The others are Nejire Hado and Tamaki Amajiki. All of them are third-year students, the most advanced and strongest.

Fountain: Bones.

The fact is that Mirio, in this OVA of My Hero Academiaarrives to visit Izuku Midoriya’s Class 1-A from My Hero Academia. He brings with him a card game called Hero Battle, which is created to support students.

This is similar to other board games, as each player fights using the abilities associated with each card. So this bonus episode will show a competition between students to see who is the best.

Obviously, this OVA My Hero Academia It has nothing to do with the manga made by Kohei Horikoshi, who is very busy with the final stretch.

It is an exclusive work of Bones, the studio in charge. There are currently no clear images or a preview of this additional episode.

Fountain: Shueisha.

So it is best to be patient until the respective information appears. Perhaps in a few hours or tomorrow more details of this new and unique story will appear.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)