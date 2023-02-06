My Hero Academia is one of the most interesting manga about heroes, as it places them alongside the villains in a world full of action and cruel events. At last, the sleeve and the anime they will reach their final stretch, due to this, the secrets begin to come to light, one of the most important is the one shared by Midoriya and All Might, their teacher.

season six of My Hero Academia It is on broadcast and the last arc that will adapt this winter 2023 has already begun. The previous season picked up the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc that focused on heroes and villains alike, bringing deaths and showing weaknesses on both sides.

However, now the new scenario for the closing of the season emerges. season six of My Hero Academia bring the bow of Black Hero, in which Deku, after facing Tomura Shigaraki, managed to recognize his body and improve his abilities, thanks to which he will even be able to meet —inside him— with previous users of One For All.

Thanks to this meeting, we found out that Deku could be the last bearer of One For All.

Source: Studio Bones

The secret is revealed at the meeting with the bearers

The One For All wielders manage to talk to Deku, and mention that the fourth carrier died of old age at age 40. In this way, it is exposed -after an investigation by All Might- that power feeds on the vital force of the heroes, which is why they die young.

However, there remains the mystery of why All Might managed to have it for so many years. Despite the fact that the great teacher of My Hero Academia he avoided revealing the information, in the last episode he explains it to Hawks and Best Jeanist. Things will take a different and more extreme course from this point on.

Towards the end of the chapter it is revealed that Deku will leave the Academy to search for and re-lock up the prisoners who were released in the past episodes. Before leaving, he leaves a letter to his former classmates My Hero Academia where he reveals the secret of One For All.

We recommend: My Hero Academia reveals the official name of the Dark Deku Arc

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

All six seasons are available on Crunchyroll.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.