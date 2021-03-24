Yahoo Japan has leaked the synopsis and title of the first episode of MHA which will premiere on March 27 in which Midoriya and class 1A will receive training after an emergency call.

Official trailer of MHA Fifth season

In this battle, both Tamaki Amajiki What Nejire Hado it will be those who attack class 1A who will fight with all their might against them.

What else do we know about the next season of MHA?

Thanks to the official trailer of MHA, we know it will at least cover the fifteenth arc Team training in which we will see class 1A and 1B fight hand to hand.

In the post credit scenes from the fourth season of MHA, we can see Midoriya along with the rest of the heroes who have owned the One for All, so we could see more about the history of this power.

Post-credit scene prior to the fifth season of MHA.

Also the last time we saw the hero Gran torino, I was looking for the villain Kurogiri who ended up meeting the huge Gigantomachia that will serve Shigaraki like the rest of the League of Villains in this fifth season.

Gran Torino meets Gigantomachia.

This Fifth Season of MHA promises much, even more so being one of the Most viewed series in the past year. And, it promises to meet the expectations of the most hardened fans.

