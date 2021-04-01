The new season of My Hero Academia ‘ with an impressive start with class 1-A and 1-B with training exercises to combat the villains that are to come.

This is one of the most beloved and controversial arcs for the fandom, because it is in it, we will see class 1-A and 1-B fight to stay at the forefront of the fight against League of Villains.

First chapter of Season 5 of My Hero Academia

In the first chapter we see class 1-A receive a practice notice in which they will face Neijire and Tamaki. Neijire kidnaps Alien Girl, While Tamaki he faces the whole class 1-A and Mirio -who gives one of the funniest scenes by throwing himself into the river and we can only see his face floating.

Neijire as a villain she uses Tamaki as a distraction to be able to freely attack class 1-A of My Hero Academia. Also here we see one of the weak points of Midoriya, his compassion. He is unable to hurt his classmates, instead Bakugo it is not measured when attacking them.

But, the most interesting thing about the episode is the post-credit scene in which we see the antagonist of this arc: Dabi.

Dabi He is one of the most beloved villains of the saga and it will be in this season that we will see more of his development prior to the arc ‘Liberation army‘in which the rise of the LDV it will be abrupt and violent.

In the meantime, we can look forward to the next movie of My Hero Academia. This movie They are not considered canon, since they will not come from the pen of Horikoshialthough you may be overseeing the project.

