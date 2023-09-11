













My Hero Academia remembers its best moments in an emotional video | EarthGamer









This lasts just over a minute and a half but summarizes much of what has happened in this series dedicated to young heroes who fight against evil. As you advance you can hear a special song.

This is the one of ‘My Day’which Porno Graffitti sings, and which was the first opening song of the anime My Hero Academia. Despite this, the video does not have content from the animated adaptation of Bones.

We recommend: My Hero Academia: Final Arc reminds us of an important detail from the first chapter.

It actually uses the vignettes of the manga drawn by Horikoshi. But in some cases it has a few semi-static animations added, in addition to certain pages being colored to give a greater effect.

Fountain: Shueisha.

As for spoilers for the manga My Hero Academia there is not much problem. Almost everything that appears is limited to what was seen in the most recent season of the anime.

So if you are up to date with this nothing will appear that surprises you. Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, as well as All Might, appear recurring in the video.

However, Tomura Shigaraki also enters the scene again and again. Other characters don’t appear as much.

Those who are also there are the heroes of the past who now live inside Deku. That’s thanks to One For All’s Quirk, which not only allows her to use his powers but also access his souls and memories.

Fountain: Shueisha (Graffitti Porn).

Despite this enormous advantage that Midoriya has in My Hero Academia the challenge he faces from Shigaraki and All For One is incredible. Nobody knows what will happen in the next chapters of the manga but the end is getting closer.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)