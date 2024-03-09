













There are still a few months left for Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia But in any case, its promotion is at its best. And this is how a new trailer is available that reminds us of its release date, May 4, 2024.

The video in question shows material seen in the promotional past. However, there are a few scenes that according to those who have read Kohei Horikoshi's manga reveal some significant things.

Especially when Tomura Shigaraki is facing Star And Stripe, the superheroine who comes from the United States and who is ready to help the Japanese heroes in My Hero Academia.

But to see this duel we will have to wait a little longer. Although the new episodes will not arrive until May, four that fall into the compilation category will be available in April. That is to say, it will be necessary to remember the past of anime.

Fountain: Bones.

The broadcast of the compilation episodes My Hero Academia of Season 7 will be from April 6 to 27 of this year. The idea behind these is not only to remember much of what happened in the animated adaptation of the series.

It is also giving Horikoshi more room to maneuver, since although he is working on the final stretch of the manga he has not been able to finish it. Especially since he has had to take some breaks from his hard work.

That's the reason why sometimes the manga takes longer to come out. While Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia has a new trailer, the same has not happened with the fourth animated film.

Fountain: Bones.

Yes, there is a previous one but it wouldn't be bad to have another one that shows a little more of this film. According to what was previously revealed, its premiere will be in the summer of this year. In this we will meet someone who wants to take the place of All Might, the Symbol of Peace.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more manga and anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

