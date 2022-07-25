During the event HERO FES 2022 held yesterday at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Japan, the release date for the season 6 from MY HERO ACADEMIAthe animated series based on the manga of Kohei Horikoshipublished in Italy by Star Comics.

The sixth season of the anime will debut in Japan next 1st October and will adapt the narrative arc “Paranormal Liberation War“Of the original work, the eighteenth story arc of the series that will correspond to the chapters ranging from 253 to 306 of the manga, contained in the volumes ranging from 26 to 31. The poster promoting the anime has been shared on the official Twitter account of the anime. the announcement, which shows the team of heroes opposed to that of the fearsome villains. MY HERO ACADEMIA season 6 has not yet been confirmed for Italy, but it’s only a matter of time before Crunchyroll announces its publication also for our country, as happened for the previous one.

The steaming platform dedicated to anime has announced the publication of Season 5 OVA the same day the sixth will debut in Japan. Below we can see the official poster of MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 6 announcing the release date.

Source: Twitter Street Anime News Network