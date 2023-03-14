Through YouTube a new promotional of the next chapter of the anime of My Hero Academia. In this one, Ochaco Uraraka monopolizes the spotlight since we see her with a megaphone and also in a kind of flashbacks. So she will be a big part of the episode.

The plot of this one will show us Ochaco in an attempt to make people love Deku again. R.Let’s remember that the protagonist is causing terror among citizens after it became known that All for One is looking for him. Therefore, no one wants him around.

One of the recent episodes of My Hero Academia showed how people pushed Deku out of AU This because the school was serving as a refuge for the population from villains. Midoriya tried to enter as well, but the people fearful of what might happen if he hid with them preferred to prevent his entry.

Manga fans already know what will happen next and the importance of Ochaco in this scene. It also lets us see a bit of a change in tone to a darker one, with people turning their backs on Deku. It should be noted that this somewhat gloomy environment will continue with this adaptation of the last arcs of My Hero Academia.

What happened in the My Hero Academia manga?

As for the manga, it is much more advanced than the events of the anime. Currently the heroes continue with their great battle against the villains, which looks increasingly complicated. Especially since All For One is now rejuvenating, making his abilities even more powerful.

The last issue of the manga left us waiting with a surprising ending. In this we saw that Gigantomachia is now on the side of the good guys, although thanks to the power of Shinso. However, it could be a great ally to stop All For One. What do you expect to happen in the next issues?

