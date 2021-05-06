One of the essential points of My hero academia are the quirks, and while you find some very spectacular and useful, there are also those that flat they are useless.

At this time we are not going to touch on the subject of those special attacks that are useless, but a new one that appeared in the anime of My hero academia that we could describe it as one of the most original, as well as effective.

During one of the most recent episodes of the anime My hero academia it was possible to appreciate a combat between Tokoyami Y Kinoko komori. At first, what looked like a harmless attack coming out of tiny mushrooms turned out to be a problem for the class 1-A hero.

You see, the quirk of Kinoko komori at the beginning it throws spores everywhere. Those invisible particles are breathed in by the rival, who does not perceive it. There was a time when Tokoyami his lungs were full of fungus that knocked him out.

Kinoko Komori’s attack became one of the most effective in My Hero Academia

It seemed like it was just child’s play, however, it wasn’t, especially since Kinoko komori he controls his fungi, which cause significant damage to the body of his rivals. The perfect example was Tokoyami.

Yes OK Tokoyami he just ran out of air and was knocked out, he could have died, because his body was already contaminated and there was no way he could escape this quirk. This is one of those times when we must admit that My hero academia it gets very interesting.

Right now, My hero academia It is going through its season number 5, which has already been broadcast for six episodes and available through various streaming platforms. We can even anticipate that they will soon reach 100 episodes. Remember that new episodes are released Saturdays at 4:00 am Central Time.



