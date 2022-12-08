The terrible cold is here and we can all feel it, even our favorite characters from anime. That is why, our heroes of My Hero Academia in the middle of winter they needed a illustration that will cover them properly.

the characters of My Hero Academia in full manga and anime they face very important battles. And, surely they do not have much time to think about Christmas gifts, nor about the icy cold that attacks us all this winter.

Nevertheless, Studio Bones and the Shonen franchise decided to give them a break and released a new promotional art which lets us see Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Uravity, Momo and Iida, working together to clear the snow from the place, instead of fighting All For One and Shigaraki:

Source: Studio Bones

It must be remembered that the characters of My Hero Academia have had more winters. And they always show us how time flies. For example, in the fifth season, in the Joint Exercise Training Arc, Class 1-A faced off against Class 1-B. At this time, a little different costumes than usual were shown, we mean more enveloping ones.

Soon after, he arrived the Christmas season that introduced us to the students in their sportswears, it should be noted that, it drenched them in the Christmas spirit and they looked like a band of Santa Claus.

However, this year is different, right now the context is quite dangerous, the heroes face the Paranormal Liberation War in the Final Arc. But, at least we get a nice illustration that lets us see the heroes a bit carefree.

the sleeve of My Hero Academia

Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka of My Hero Academia, announced that this is the final Arc that will conclude Deku’s story. However, the number of chapters that this installment will have has not yet been confirmed.

The manga is published in Weekly Shonen Jump. It currently consists of 374 chapters. You can read the last three chapters legally and for free through the Manga Plus online site.

Secondly, the anime is available on Crunchyroll, subbed and dubbed. Its sixth season is on the air, you can watch a new episode every Saturday.

