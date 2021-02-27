This Saturday, TOHO animation published a new preview of the Season 5 of My hero academia. Through it, we were able to take a fresh look at what the next wave of anime episodes holds.

These will be released at the end of March. Again, excellent work on the part of Bones, the studio in charge of animation. This team almost always manages to adapt the work of the mangaka Kohei Horikoshi.

My Hero Academia will return at the end of March

Yes, sometimes they miss some details, but on average they have done a good job. From what you can see in the video, he is on the right track. The fighting between the boys of the Class 1-A Y 1 B they look great.

This stage in history is known as the Team Training Arc. It is when the two groups of aspiring heroes bring out their best, and compete with each other. It is a necessary training for your future.

Especially since they will have to face very strong and capable opponents when they become professional heroes. It is still a mystery how much of the manga the new season of the anime will cover.

But if it happens to have the same number of episodes as previous installments, it could cover a very interesting part of the story. We do not want to advance anything, but this is related to the infamous League of Villains.

Season 5 will have new opening and closing themes

The Season 5 the anime will allow you to know a little more about the Class 1-B. These guys have appeared over and over again, but almost always very briefly.

However, it is not the first time that they measure forces with Izuku Midoriya and company. They met before in a tournament, but despite their great skills, they could not claim victory. Was when Katsuki bakugo he was victorious, but not in the way he wanted.

Something that is heard in this new advance of the Season 5 of My hero academia is the theme that will accompany your introduction.

Is about No.1, which is sung by DISH, and in the description of the video it is revealed that the closing one will be known as Ashiato, which will interpret it The Peggies. We have yet to hear it.

The anime’s return will be on March 27. So we are exactly one month away from the return of Deku and the other young heroes.

My Hero Academia: Bakugou shows his pride in this cosplay

Source.



