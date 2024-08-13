My Hero Academia celebrates its ten-year anniversary of serialization along with the end of the manga. Our heroes struggle to remain faithful to their own ideology of heroism. Remember that our beloved protagonist loses his gift in a world that increasingly takes less interest in heroes. However, they still have one last battle and that is that a survey could define the course of the characters.

WORLD BEST HERO is an official poll that will allow fans to vote to crown their favorite hero

However, we know that it will still take quite a while to reveal the hero most loved by the fandom, so we will venture to theorize which are the most beloved characters of My Hero Academia who could face each other in the final battle of popularity. Keep reading the article and theorize with us, too. Give your opinion on what you think will happen and whether someone else will take the crown. Without further ado, I present to you our selection of heroes.

Hawks

Our precious flying hero has everything to be one of the most beloved. In the end, besides being a very classic flying being – his enormous wings – his power with his feathers is absolutely incomprehensible, after that, we also know that he is one of the most intelligent and not only that, he even has the image of a hero.

Hawks captivates everyone with his gifts and heroic face, he is undoubtedly one of the favorites in the race. What do you think? Is he the ideal to follow?

All Might

Remember the Naruto popularity poll? Although Masashi Kishimoto wanted to give Kurama the crown, Namikaze Minato snatched the place from him and the author had to accept it, so he kept his promise and made the one-shot starring the ninja. Here you can check out the details: Naruto: Minato’s one-shot that tells you the origin of the Rasengan.

However, He didn’t hold back and made a brand new illustration of his faithful Kurama, better known as the nine-tailed fox. Maybe something like this will happen this time with the heroes, with some luck we will have the winner of the fans and of Kohei Horikoshi himself, the author of My Hero Academia.

Because of what happened with Masashi Kishimoto, we think that origins are always captivating, so maybeAll Might is crowned, after all he was the favorite hero from Deku and inspired a whole generation, and the more we got to know him, the more we understood what an excellent hero he is. He deserves it! What do you think?

Mirko

The girl is one of the cutest heroines, as she is bunny-style and in addition to that, she is one of the most powerful in an offensive way. We know that she has the best of her totem: flexibility and speed, as well as the strength of her personality, make Mirko one of the favorite heroines that the fandom in general could bet on.

What do you think? Will she be ready for the final showdown of My Hero Academia?

What do you think of her? Do you prefer another heroine?

Uraraka Ochako

Uraraka is the main heroine of My Hero Academia, since it belongs to the Deku circleand always tries to support him in everything. Uraraka is also interested in our hero in another way, but her skills and noble heart are what make her stand out as a heroine.

It is definite that she is one of the favorite girls of My Hero Academia, but Will it be enough to crown it as the best and most popular? We’ll have to wait and find out.

Shoto, Deku and Bakugo?

Of course they are an option, at the end of the day.We followed their path to becoming heroes and in fact, the ending was amazing, as it allowed us to see them in some way being what they were meant to be: heroes according to the circumstances and responding to their personalities.

However, their hero’s journey was crossed by several experiences that made us conceive them more as our dear companions and friends whom we saw growing up. It’s not that we can’t see them as heroes in the full sense of the word, but it’s more complicated.

either wayMy Hero Academia It was practically his story, so there is a chance that the fandom will avenge Deku especially and allow us to see him as the best and most popular hero in the poll. My Hero Academia: World Best Hero. What do you think? Would you vote for them?

Let us remember that the previous surveys allowed us to see Bakugo as the favorite hero in Japan and after this, other surveys in the United States slowly positioned him Also on this side of the world, if you want to know more about it, check out our note here: My Hero Academia: Who are the favorites to win the World Best.

Because of the above, Bakugo is the character with a high probability of becoming the most popular hero. What do you think? Do you think he can achieve it? And more importantly, are you team Bakugo?

Although we already have some idea of ​​who could win, we must remember that The end of the manga may have intervened so that some heroes were subjected to new conditions that could be more favorable for this last battle. We’ll have to wait to find out more about what the fandom decides. Are you ready?

