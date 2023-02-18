From the previous episode of the anime of My Hero Academia it was clear that Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, would face Lady Nagant. In this new installment, number 20 of the sixth season and 133 of the entire series, All Might’s pupil faces a great challenge.

Although this villain stands out in this new episode, it is not the first time that she has appeared in the anime. In fact, she did it before her even though she was on the run at that time.

That was when Tomura Shigaraki broke into the Tartarus prison to rescue All For One. In that same prison she was one of the inmates. Although she is currently a villain, in the past she was on the side of the heroes.

We recommend: My Hero Academia: Author explains why he drew Toru Hagakure with little clothing.

But she’s disappointed in her experience with them, and thanks to the series’ top villain, she has abilities that make her a dangerous and deadly assassin. That makes her very dangerous.

Fountain: Bones.

The new episode of the anime My Hero Academia marks the first face-to-face encounter between Lady Nagant and Deku. It is something that you can appreciate in the video that accompanies this note.

If you haven’t seen this new installment of the anime yet, better do it. Otherwise, go ahead; so they can relive what happened. The next episode, which will air on February 25, will reveal more details about this character.

What makes Lady Nagant so dangerous in My Hero Academia?

The danger behind Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia, and which Deku must face, has to do with his experience and skills. For starters, she’s an expert sniper who can turn her own hair into the bullets for her gun.

To the above we must add that she has an almost infallible aim but she still has an extra Quirk that makes her a nightmare. It’s Air Walk, the ‘gift’ from All For One and it lets you walk on air.

Fountain: Bones.

So it is not restricted to moving only on elevated surfaces but in the sky itself, which gives it a great strategic advantage. His shots are capable of coming from the most unlikely angles and he harasses his target to the end.

Like other characters within the series, he has to play a role in the evolution of Izuku Midoriya as a hero and worthy successor to All Might and all those who preceded him.

In addition to My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.