Currently, the Season 5 from My hero academia is in broadcast. Although things are going more or less well with the series, some fans miss that the heroes fight against a villain.

In that sense, it seems that we will have to wait, because it does not seem that it will happen immediately. It is why some miss some characters from the previous season, such as the evil one Overhaul, also known by its name Kai chisaki.

Overhaul was close to winning at My Hero Academia

This enemy was a very tough opponent in the last installment. Mirio Togata lost his powers when facing him, while Izuku Midoriya he had to apply himself thoroughly to defeat it.

If not for the help of Eri, which regenerated his condition, would never have defeated him. The battle that both fought in the skies of the city was spectacular. There were those who said that until the first season of the anime of One-Punch Man maybe it had some influence.

That awesome fight in My hero academia reaffirmed the quality of Bones in their productions. What happened next was a bit sad for Overhaul.

Some saw it as a just punishment due to the evil he had caused over several years. In special to Eri, which he exploited due to the regenerative factor in his blood. At least when it comes to anime, the fate of the villain is not known, but perhaps those who read the manga do.

This 3D model of the villain looked pretty good

To remind Overhaul, the 3D artist Hannu koskinen decided to take it up again. He is the lead designer at Rovio entertainment, creator of angry Birds.

For a long time he has been making three-dimensional models of the characters in this manga and anime. With such a quality that they seem designed for a film by Pixar Studios. According to this creative, this villain is one of his favorites in the series, and he remembers his fight with Lemillion.

Via Instagram, commented ‘I had a lot of fun modeling it. Her design is really simple so I was able to focus on styling the hair and getting the details right in her mask. ‘.

In the case of the latter, he managed to detail it very well. He finished off saying ‘oh… and I didn’t have to worry about modeling her face’. As can be seen, he decided to put this villain in My hero academia in an urban setting, and it looked great on him.

