As the sixth season of My Hero Academiaat the time of writing this we have the arrival of a series of eggs from this series to Crunchyroll that calms the desire of all fans to see something new from the heroes and villains of this anime based on the original work of Kohei Horikoshi.

Speaking of villains, the second Ova of the fifth season of My Hero Academia It introduced us to a truly special antagonist, one like no other seen to date with the series. Let’s say he has that thing that causes an uncontrollable headache.

You’ll see, the second OVA focuses on Izuku and how he interns with Endeavor who was asked to help the police with a case. The servants of the law cannot catch this villain who goes by the name “Mr. smiley”.

This guy’s Quirk is certainly original, because it’s all about making his enemies laugh. Yes, he just needs to be seen so that they start laughing uncontrollably, to the point of not being able to do anything. Izuku can’t do anythinga lot less TodorokiThis is one of those villains that has a lot of originality in its design.

My Hero Academia introduced us to a new and curious villain.

We also recommend: My Hero Academia shows us Midnight’s rookie years in a new illustration

When does the sixth season of My Hero Academia come out?

The sixth season of My Hero Academia It will be produced by Bones and directed by Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai. It will continue with the events of volume 27 and will premiere on television and streaming services starting October 1, 2022.

It is a fact that you will be able to see the long-awaited sixth season through Crunchyroll and, with a bit of luck, with a Latin dub later. That, somehow, will generate expectations among the fans.

Are you excited for this long-awaited comeback? Do not forget to leave your comments, we are also waiting for you at Twitter and on our channel Discord.