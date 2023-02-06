Yusuke Murata, the cartoonist of the manga of One Punch Manalmost always supports his guild colleagues via his Twitter account, and recently did the same with Kohei Horikoshi, creator of My Hero Academia.

As previously reported, this mangaka is sick and that is why he took a break from his work with the manga. This is not the first time that this has happened to him, and it is that like other creatives he sometimes works too hard to please the fans.

It is through the social network mentioned before that Murata commented ‘Horikoshi-sensei, please take care of yourself’. His comment achieved great notoriety, since it had more than 540 RTs and 4,500 likes.

We recommend: My Hero Academia finally shows Dark Deku in a new advance.

Without forgetting that it still obtained more than 712,000 reproductions, which reflects how many times it was seen. Perhaps if Yusuke Murata had mentioned Horikoshi’s account he would have stood out more. But anyway many were able to find out.

Fountain: Shueisha.

Unlike the creator of My Hero Academiawhich usually delivers weekly chapters of the manga, the artist behind One Punch Man He has a different pace of work.

There is no shortage of those who come to complain that Murata takes very long breaks in his work but when he delivers his chapters they stand out for their great drawing quality.

And of course, for adapting the story created by ONE, who is the author of Saitama’s adventures.

堀越先生お大事になさって下さい — 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) February 2, 2023

When will Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga return?

As revealed in the manga My Hero Academia will be taking a two-week hiatus from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine so that Kohei Horikoshi can fully recover.

As planned, it will return in #12 of this magazine. The release of this publication will be on February 20, 2023. That is in relation to the printed work, but on the Manga Plus website and application due to the time difference it will be available one day earlier.

Fountain: Shueisha.

That is, starting at 9:00 am on February 19 and it will be chapter 380 of the series. Although the cartoonist One Punch Man drew attention to the pause is not the first that Kohei Horikoshi makes when working on My Hero Academia.

In December of last year, he took a week off, and it was also due to his state of health. It is possible that the story ends in 2023 but many fans think that he should take it easy.

In addition to My Hero Academia We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.