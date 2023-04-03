













My Hero Academia: One of the most powerful villains revealed himself against All For One

In chapter 384 of My Hero Academia the fight between the Paranormal Liberation Front and the heroes continues. In fact, it intensified when one of the key pieces of the villains became part of the team of protectors of the world.

Gigantomachia is one of the strongest villains in the All For One entourage.however, thanks to Hitoshi Shinso’s quirk, the heroes of My Hero Academia they enlisted his help in confronting the Liberation Front, which gave them an opportunity.

Nevertheless, It seems that Gigantomachia broke free from Shinso’s control and despite this, he decided to stay by the side of the heroes, this due to the resentment he has for the abandonment of All For One.

Source: Studio Bones

Towards the end of the chapter, we could see how the Gigantomachia sheds tears of despair and frustration at his master’s conduct. However, it is also mentioned that he is one of the few villains of My Hero Academia that he was able to break free of Shinso’s control quirk, allowing us to see his capabilities. Let’s see how well our heroes do with the help of the villain, they will have to take advantage of his pain.

My Hero Academia: Villains – Who is All For One?

It is one of the most powerful abilities in the universe of My Hero Academia, currently the bearer destined for it is Tomura Shigaraki who inherits it from his teacher, the leader and founder of the League of Villains who opposes the forces of the heroes.

The power that opposes the darkness would be One For All that belongs to All Might, Deku’s master. However, in the last chapters the price paid by the bearers of this gift was revealed.

My Hero Academia It is in its final stretch and the war with the villains becomes more and more terrifying.

