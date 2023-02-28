My Hero Academia is in the final stretch, the sixth season of anime continues on broadcast. And emotions are on the edge now that all for one is between the lines reaping destruction. We know that the villain has destroyed many lives, not only with murders but also with the holes they leave behind. In the last episode it was revealed that the dark character murdered the father of one of our heroes: Seiji Shikimura.

All For One took the lives of many people, however it is always shocking to know whose lives specifically. When death has a face and a name, it evokes closeness: sensitivity awakens.

My Hero Academia revealed that when the villain escaped from the Tartarus prison, among the maneuvers he carried out, he took the life of Seiji Shishikura’s father.

This is becauseSeiji’s father was a guard whose duty it was to try to prevent All For One’s escape at all costs. Although he did not succeed, his commitment to his work required him to try with all his might.

Source: Studio Bones

The discovery is terrible, because Seiji even commented in previous installments of the manga that He entered Shiketsu school because they had uniforms similar to those of Tartarus, reason why the uniforms seemed symbolic to him. Obviously, he had a great connection with his father, so out of admiration and closeness to him, he continued to strive to become someone just and committed to his duty.

the boy from My Hero Academia has a desire for revengehowever, he is a hero, so he represses the sense of unnecessary violence and seeks to fight only to save others.

Although you have to remember that All For One will not be stopped easily, so there is not much chance of peaceful agreements. the heroes of My Hero Academia They have already lost a lot, but the situation does not look like it will improve immediately, they still have to prepare for the worst.

How many chapters does My Hero Academia have?

All six seasons are available on Crunchyroll.

At the moment, My Hero Academia gathers 134 episodes.

Below is the number of episodes per season:

13 — season 1

26 — season 2

25 — season 3

27 — season 4

27 — season 5

21 — season 6

