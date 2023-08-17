













This animated tape can be seen from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Nordic countries and the Caribbean. It is available in Japanese with English subtitles.

Likewise, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes It has English dubbing. This film opened in Japan in August 2018 and grossed more than 500 million yen, around $4.49 million.

That was only in three days counting his debut. At the end of its exhibition it reached $14.47 million dollars.

In the US and Canada, it grossed over an extra $5.7 million. But, what about other regions, such as Latin America?

Crunchyroll’s statement does not mention Latin America but it is to be imagined that it is a matter of time before My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is available in Latin American countries.

The rights to this series were inherited by the aforementioned service from Funimation, a company with which it ended up merging a few years ago. The merger of their respective bookstores is still not 100% complete and this process is still ongoing.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes tells the story of how All Might and Izuku Midoriya are invited to I-Island, a mobile city that brings together scientists from all over the world.

It is there that the I-Expo takes place, which shows results of the research behind the Quirks and articles related to the heroes.

On this island Deku meets Melissa, a girl with no abilities like he was. But he doesn’t know that the villains have sinister plans for this place.

