The last chapter of My Hero Academia reveals a new panorama to us. Memories continue to emerge like unstoppable whirlpools, All For One is almost with Midoriya, and All Might remains standing. Episode 403 showed us a major resurgence.

Thanks to this, one of the manga’s assistants My Hero Academia shared on Twitter a special art which everyone appreciates very much, because it reinforces the image of Bakugo’s return that we saw in chapter 403.

In the illustration we can see Bakugo alive, but really hurt. It is likely that soon the rivalry between him and Midoriya will reach a crucial point of no return, what will the companions do in the face of such an intense scenario? Either way, this hero’s priority is saving All Might. Although we still don’t know if it will be in time.

The illustration reminds us that there are still things to see in My Hero Academia and that nothing is really decided. Let’s see what the future holds for us.

Where can I read My Hero Academia?

MangaPlus publishes the edited and translated update of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga every Sunday.

The last three chapters are available on the free online platform. On the other hand, Panini has the license for printed delivery in Spanish.

Remember that all six seasons of the anime are available on Crunchyroll.

