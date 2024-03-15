













My Hero Academia: Ochaco's fate would be compromised and the worst could happen









Uraraka Ochaco is one of the favorite heroines of My Hero Academia and now that the final battle is still being fought between Deku and Shigaraki, the camera gave a little focus to the girl and it seems that there is no good news. I'll tell you why.

Chapter 416 My Hero Academia presents us with some of the most shocking blows faced by the terrible villain and the hero of the new generation: Shigaraki vs. Deku respectively, and although things are complicated for Midoriya's victory, it seems that her closest friend could also be having a very difficult time.

The last chapter of the hero manga lets us briefly see the general panorama of Japan and it seems that it could be more discouraging than we expected, although most of the heroes “won” their battle against the villains, now they pay the consequences.

Ochaco is one of them, after facing Toga and having an intense fight, coupled with an open heart conversation, It seems that although the villain gave her a blood transfusion that put her life at risk, the heroine could still be on the brink of death.

As we see in the last chapter of My Hero Academia, Tokyo reporters see Ochaco being moved and notice that things don't seem to be going well. What will happen if the girl doesn't survive? Although no clear answer has been expressed, we all know of the special bond she shares with the shonen protagonist.

The last glimpse of the chapter is quite discouraging, however, Let's remember that all the heroes are having a very bad time despite having defeated the villainswe just have to wait to see who and how they will survive.

Source: Studio Bones

Meanwhile, the battle between Deku and Shigaraki is at a peak, Will Midoriya be able to defeat humanity's worst villain? Survive to? ¡My Hero Academia is in the final stretch.

We recommend: My Hero Academia: Season 7 shows Dabi's new design

When does My Hero Academia season 7 premiere?

My Hero Academia will return on May 4, 2024, in the spring season. However, because the anime and manga are in their final stretch, Studio Bones will make a new, very special summary compilation that will consist of four chapters that will be broadcast in April and on a weekly basis. We still have to wait for them to be announced for Latam. .

On the other hand, if you want to read the manga, Remember that deliveries are available legally and free through Manga Plusthe online page belonging to the Shuēisha publishing house.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)