













My Hero Academia: Ochaco finally reveals her feelings







While Ochaco tries to connect with Toga in the middle of a fierce battle. The girls talk about their past and their growth as people through it.

In the previous chapter of My Hero AcademiaHimiko Toga talks about the general marginalization and the embrace that the Villains Association gave her. Himiko was forbidden to smile after drinking blood, because it scared others. However, the villains accepted her without judging her, so she considers that they gave her a true home.

Source: MangaPlus – Ochaco reveals her feelings for Midoriya.

In the new chapter of My Hero Academia, Ochaco talked about her family background and how she realized there was more to it than her precious home. For example, she met Izuku and now she declared that she likes him! However, this is not the essence of the chapter.

Ochaco mentioned that she gets attached to everyone very quickly.because ultimately we are all sensitive to pain and blood runs through our veins, the blood so precious to Himiko.

Source: MangaPlus

Source: MangaPlus

the chapter of My Hero Academia focused on the bond that both girls forge. Himiko Toga waited her whole life for someone to tell her that she had a beautiful smile, instead of only being reproached or allowed, but rather recognized, and the latter was done by a woman, “her rival”. , Ochaco.

Both girls are at the limit of their abilities and stamina, and Toga notices Jin disappearing. Towards the end of the chapter we will see both girls from My Hero Academia on the verge of collapse but with wide conspiratorial smiles.

Did Ochaco manage to reach Toga?

We recommend you: My Hero Academia finally shows the evolution of Ochaco’s Quirk

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

All seasons are available on Crunchyroll. The seventh season was confirmed by Studio Bones but there is no release window. Nevertheless, rumored for spring 2024.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)