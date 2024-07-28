Through the official Twitter account of the anime My Hero Academia@heroaca_anime, the report arrived that the next episode of the seventh season will premiere on August 3, 2024.

As such, it is the 12th episode of the current installment, but it is also the 150th of the entire animated adaptation of Bones. The name of this new episode is ‘Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate’and apparently it will answer a very important question.

That is whether Katsuki Bakugo, who was brutally injured by Tomura Shigaraki, is still alive or not. Regardless of the outcome in this new episode of the anime My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya will arrive to battle.

That’s why a new illustration has been posted on social media, showing the clash of power between Shigaraki and Midoriya. The battle between the two was inevitable; you could say that fate dictated that things would be that way.

Why was this episode delayed? My Hero AcademiaThe reason was the broadcast of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which began on July 26. Japanese television channels preferred to give priority to sporting events.

Especially those where Japanese athletes are present. So it was necessary to fill the space on TV and it was this anime’s turn. Not even its popularity saved it.

It is normal for Japanese television to give priority to sports competitions on its channels. So this time it was the turn of My Hero Academia but it could have been any other series. While the anime continues to air, the manga is already in its final stages, but revelations are the order of the day.

Also, on the cinema side, a new film is on the way, details of which are available. The franchise continues to be a hot topic.

