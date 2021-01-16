The fifth season of the anime My hero academia is about to premiere and in it we will see an impressive duel: the Class 1-A against Class 1-B, with the protagonists of the series giving their all to be victorious.

We are sure it will be an epic crash, but Deku and company may need a little help to meet their goals in this difficult situation.

That is why the fan art of a user in Reddit could have the solution. In a crossover that not many of us would have imagined, Dick grayson, also know as Nightwing, became a character of Boku no hero thanks to a curious crossover.

Nightwing would have his own quirk

The character of DC Comics and colleague of Batman inspired an artist to make his adaptation in version of My hero academia, so obviously it must have other types of qualities that make it part of the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi.

While Dick grayson shows his iconic black suit with the blue emblem on the chest, as well as the fencing poles to fight, which are his favorites in the comics of Batman, in My hero academia he has extra skills and even his own quirk.

According to fan art, the quirk of Nightwing would osteobendist, with which his bones would be replaced by cartilage, allowing him to receive extreme amounts of brute force; this also makes you extremely flexible, while your organs and muscles are more resistant to damage.

The suit of Dick grayson It is bulletproof and knife-resistant, while its poles can be used as jackets or hooks, so we are sure it could greatly help Class 1-A students.

We’ll see if it has a place in the new season; we know not, but it’s fun to imagine the crossover.

