After a long period of silence we have new information on thelive-action adaptation of My Hero Academia in development for Netflix. Producer Joby Harold spoke to Collider and revealed that work is progressing actively.
“Yes, it is,” Harold said when asked about the My Hero Academia adaptation still in development. “Absolutely. It's something I'm working on and I love working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It's a big thing.”
Harold was also asked if this is something he's into”working actively“, and he simply replied “Yes”.
When asked if he could reveal something about the projectsuch as “what version” of the franchise the project will be based on, revealed that he couldn't say much: “I can say that it's a live-action movie and I think that's the only thing I can say, but It's a big thing in my life. I'm really enjoying it… It's amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm really excited.”
My Hero Academia, what is it about
For those who don't know, My Hero Academia is a Japanese manga series later adapted into an animated format. The saga achieved worldwide success and also arrived in video game format, for example My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble.
My Hero Academia is set in an alternative version of Earth – in Japan precisely – where humans have for several generations developed a series of powers, called Quirks, which have caused the birth of a new job: the hero. The story follows Midoriya, a young boy without powers who dreams of becoming a hero and wants to enroll in the most famous hero academy. Midoriya meets his favorite hero, Japan's number one, All Might and becomes his student and inherits his power. In the saga we see his adventures as a student and young hero.
