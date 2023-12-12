After a long period of silence we have new information on thelive-action adaptation of My Hero Academia in development for Netflix. Producer Joby Harold spoke to Collider and revealed that work is progressing actively.

“Yes, it is,” Harold said when asked about the My Hero Academia adaptation still in development. “Absolutely. It's something I'm working on and I love working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It's a big thing.”

Harold was also asked if this is something he's into”working actively“, and he simply replied “Yes”.

When asked if he could reveal something about the projectsuch as “what version” of the franchise the project will be based on, revealed that he couldn't say much: “I can say that it's a live-action movie and I think that's the only thing I can say, but It's a big thing in my life. I'm really enjoying it… It's amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm really excited.”