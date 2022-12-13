In combo as usual, the portals dedicated to the world of entertainment variety And Deadlines they revealed that it will be Netflix to produce and distribute the Hollywood live action of MY HERO ACADEMYproject announced by Legendary pictures in October 2018. But the news doesn’t end there!

In addition to the previously announced Shinsuke Sato (live-action Bleach, Alice in Borderland, Kingdom, Death Note Light up the NEW world, Gantz, I am a Hero) to the direction, with Alex Garcia And Jay Ashenfelter to supervise the project for Legendary Entertainment And Ryosuke Yoritomi (manga editor) to supervise everything on behalf of Shueishawe will also find a recently announced Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Army of the Dead, upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Godzilla and the Titans) to the script.

We still don’t know when this project will finally see the light or who will be the actors who will play the role of the powerful heroes created by Kōhei Horikoshibut we hope to start receiving news about it soon now that Netflix she is involved.

Source: variety, Deadlines Street Anime News Network