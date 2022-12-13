My hero academia will have an adaptation in live action moviewith production entrusted to Netflix apparently, according to reports from Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, so it seems a pretty realistic thing.

There isn’t much information about it but a few names associated with the production: in addition to Netflix coordinating everything and probably involved in the distribution, the movie director chosen is Shinsuke Sato, the screenplay is edited by Jony Harold and the production we find Legendary Entertainment, which also suggests a film of a certain thickness.

The director is already known for his work on Death Note: Light Up the New World, Bleach, Inuyashiki, Kingdom and various other titles, so he is an extremely experienced person in these subjects. Harold, lo screenwriterpreviously worked on Obi-Wan Kenobi and is also working on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Flash, while Legendary is a very well-known brand in the cinematic arena.

Further details will probably come in the course of the Jump Party 2023 to be held this weekend, on December 17 and 18, so the official announcement and the first details shouldn’t be long. The My Hero Academia series is the work of Kohei Horikoshi and started in 2014 for the Shueisha publishing house as a manga, almost immediately transposed into an animated series that also had overwhelming success in the West.

Having become a true global phenomenon in the shonen field, it is actually an ideal candidate for a film adaptation that has not yet been there in terms of live action films, or with flesh and blood actors, so we await information in this regard. In the meantime, in recent days it has emerged that the games My Hero One’s Justice 1 and 2 have recorded sales of 2.5 million copies.