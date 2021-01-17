Though Nejire hado appeared in the third season of My hero academiaIt was until the fourth that he had a much greater role. In this one he demonstrated the power of his Quirk, Wave, with which it generates a powerful shock wave.

It is in this way that he can defeat enemies of much greater size and power. However, that also implies that you must expend your own life force, so you have to use it with caution.

Nejire Hado is a favorite of many fans

In addition to participating in various matches in the last season of the anime, Nejire she also competed in a beauty pageant.

She is quite carefree, and doesn’t mind showing off her skills at any time. It is able to stay floating in the air with no apparent effort.

With Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki, forms the group known as the Big Three. They are the most advanced students in the academy.

Well Nejire hado is part of a series of new illustrations by Hannu koskinen, the main artist of Rovio entertainment, the company that created angry Birds.

For several months he has been working on 3D models of characters from My hero academia. It is more than anything a simple hobby, but it has attracted the attention of the community around this manga and anime. It gives a good idea of ​​what your characters would look like on a CGI tape.

My Hero Academia anime will return this year

According Koskinen, ‘I originally planned to model Tamaki, but felt like her costume would take me too long and I hate modeling clothes, but I still want to complete the Big Three at some point.’.

To the above, he added ‘I was also curious what white irises would look like. I plan to refine his forms a bit and keep working on his hero outfit. ‘. Apparently he has plans to refine the model, and how well he does.

There are some details of this design from Nejire that can be perfected. According to this designer, he wants to make it cuter and more charming instead of sexy. We will have to wait a bit to appreciate your vision of it.

What concerns to My hero academia, the fifth season will premiere in this same year. Again, the study Bones He’s in charge of animation, and he’s done an excellent job so far. A new movie is coming out too!

My Hero Academia: Nightwing is now a member of Class 1-A

Source.



