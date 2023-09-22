













My Hero Academia: My Hero Ultra Rumble reveals its release date









The trailer allows us to see new characters that are added, the particular mechanics of each one and the surprising graphics. It seems that the title could be exemplary.

My Hero Ultra Rumble It has a release date of September 28, 2023.

My Hero Ultra Rumble proposes eight teams that will be made up of three members. Who is destined to be the best? The video game is a Battle Royale installment. The trailer revealed the new characters that are added to the previous catalog, below we present them:

Eijiro Kirishima

Momo Yaoyorozu

Ibara Shiozaki

Izuku Midoriya

Katsuki Bakugo

All Might

Shoto Todoroki

Ochaco Uraraka

Tsuyu Asui

Itsuka Kendo

Tenya Ida

Denki Kaminari

Tomura Shigaraki

dabi

Himiko Toga

Mr. Compress

Mt. Lady

Cementoss

What characters will help you form the winning team?

Source: Bandai Namco

The video game will allow you to customize your character with emotes, costumes, among many other things. We are looking for a true collaborative game that will allow you to be one with your team. It will have many rewards available and thanks to items that you will be able to find, you will be able to improve your skills and this could help you surpass the other teams.

It will have five roles: aggressor, tank, dynamic, technical and protector.

My Hero Ultra Rumble: What platforms will it be available for?

The new title in the franchise will be available for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam. It will be free!

The battle royale will be special due to the dynamics of team consolidation. It is a Bandai Namco production.

